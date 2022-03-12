Redmi Note 11S 5G may be rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, certification website hints

The 5G version of the Redmi Note 11S 5G appeared on the FCC certification website. Now before you clamor that Redmi Note 11S is already available in the market, do not forget the 5G prefix. The Redmi Note 11S 5G is a different phone. It is being touted as the rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. With the Redmi Note 11S 5G, the Xiaomi sub-brand is looking to expand its 5G line-up.

As per the GSM arena report, the Redmi Note 11S 5G is on its way and it got certified by the FCC. The certification has also confirmed that the phone is not a surprise package by the company, it is in fact a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. To refresh your memory, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is a budget phone and one of the cheapest 5G phones available in the market currently. The Redmi Note 11S 5G could also be aimed at budget and mid-range buyers.

Redmi Note 11S 5G: Expected specifications

Considering the Redmi Note 11S is expected to be the rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the specifications will most likely remain the same as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 11S 5G may feature a 6.6-inch display with a high resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could use the same processor as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 16-megapixel lens. It may house a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone could be launched in four different variants, including 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/64GB, and 6/128GB.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11S, the phone currently sells in India for Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi Note 11S uses the MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone uses LiquidCool Technology. The phone features a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Pro fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity.