Redmi Note 11S launch next month: Specs, features, expected India price, and everything that we know so far

Redmi Note 11S is going to be the next Note 11 series device in India. The smartphone will make its way on February 9 next month. Redmi put out an official poster to confirm the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 11S. Along with the launch date, the poster also reveals the rear panel of the device. The Redmi Note 11S can be seen with a rectangular camera module that holds quad rear cameras and an LED flash. The rest of the panel is plain with just the Redmi branding.

In a fresh leak, multiple details of the Redmi Note 11S have been tipped. The leak states that Redmi Note 11S may feature a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It could be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There may be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides this, Redmi Note 11S may sport 108-may quad rear cameras. The pricing details of the Redmi Note 11S have also been tipped, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Redmi Note 11S: Specs and features

-- The Redmi Note 11S is set to debut on February 9 in India. The smartphone is likely to be an affordable device. While Xiaomi is yet to reveal the details of the phone, a fresh leak provides us with a peek at the expected specs. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the information. In his tweet, he mentions that the smartphone may feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. This is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.05GHz and clocked at Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

-- The leak says that Redmi Note 11S will be offered in two configurations. Its base model may get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the top model could get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 11S is likely to have a quad rear camera system including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it may get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Moreover, Redmi Note 11S may run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

-- Redmi recently put out a poster on Twitter to confirm the launch of the Redmi Note 11S. The poster mentions the launch date as of February 9 and shows the device's rear panel. In the poster, Redmi Note 11S can be seen in blue colour. The phone has a rectangular camera module on the rear that stacks quad rear cameras and an LED flash. A sim tray can be seen at the top left of the image. The front panel hasn't been revealed, but it is likely to have a punch-hole display.

-- Interestingly, there's no mention of 5G on the poster, so the Redmi Note 11S may only be 4G compatible.

Redmi Note 11S launch date and (expected) India price

The launch of the Redmi Note 11S will take place on February 9. While the official pricing will be revealed on the day of launch, tipster Yogesh Brar states that the phone may be priced Rs 1000-2000 higher than the Redmi Note 10S. To recall, Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant. Thus we can expect the Redmi Note 11S to price at around Rs 17,000.