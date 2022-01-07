Redmi Note 11S likely to arrive soon, details revealed

The Redmi Note 11S seems to be the next device to join the Note 11 series. Xiaomi has already added Redmi Note 11 4G and Redmi Note 11T and here's another one. The Redmi Note 11S is now listed on the FCC website, thus confirming its existence. It was earlier reported that Xiaomi is working on a 5G variant of the Redmi Note 11S. Along with that, the device was tipped to be under internal testing in Europe and some Asian markets. Now with the FCC listing out, key details of the Redmi Note 11S have been revealed.

The listing shows the Redmi Note 11S with model numbers 2201117TY and 2201117SY. It will run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The website further details the RAM and storage configurations of the Redmi Note 11S. As per which Redmi Note 11S will be available in a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and another 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Besides the FCC listing, Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on multiple other certification websites including BIS. On the BIS website, the device was seen with model number 2201117SI. Redmi launched its Note 11 series of devices under different monikers in the country. Thus, it cannot be said if Redmi Note 11S will launch under the same name in India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 11S may feature a high refresh rate display. However, it is not sure if that display will be AMOLED or LCD kind. The Redmi Note 11S is expected to be powered by a 5G MediaTek Chipset. It could be equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel OV2A OmniVision macro sensor. While at the front, it may get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.



