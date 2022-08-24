Redmi Note 11SE India launch set for August 26, full specifications and sale date confirmed

The Redmi Note 11SE will launch in India on August 26, which is basically in 2 days. The company has made an announcement for the launch via its official Twitter handle. Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi published a dedicated page for the Redmi Note 11SE and revealed all the specifications. The device is pretty much similar to the Redmi Note 10S. It will go on sale on August 31 via Mi.com and Flipkart too. Here's everything you need to know.

The Redmi Note 11SE has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that operates at Full HD+ resolution and 1,100nits of peak brightness. It features a punch-hole display design and a quad rear camera setup. It is currently unknown whether the display has support for 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which is a 4G chip. The handset is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box, considering Pixel devices have already started receiving the latest Android 13 OS update. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as dual speakers that have Hi-Res Audio certification.

As for photography, there is a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera app includes features like Night mode, AI portrait, 64MP mode, and more. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 11SE sports a 5,000mAh battery. The company has provided support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 SE is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. This is just a prediction. The price will be officially revealed on August 31. The upcoming Redmi phone will be revealed in three variants, including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

