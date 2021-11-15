Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch on November 30: What we know so far

Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in the country. The device is set to arrive on November 30 in India. Redmi has created a landing page for the upcoming launch teasing the key features of this device. It suggests that the smartphone will arrive in Silver and Green colour options. Along with that, Redmi Note 10T will get a fast charging and RAM boost feature.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 that arrived in China last month. If we go by that, the smartphone may feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset. The Redmi Note 11T 5G may get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi may offer this device with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. While that was a brief introduction of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specs and features

--Redmi will soon bring its first Redmi Note 11 series smartphones to India. The first smartphone from the Redmi Note 11 series will make its debut on November 30. Redmi has created a microsite for the upcoming launch. The website details Redmi Note 11T 5G will be offered in Silver and Green colour options. It also says that the smartphone will get fast charging and RAM boost features.

--Xiaomi revealed the Redmi Note 11 series last month in China. The lineup brought three smartphones Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. Previous rumours suggested that the standard Redmi Note 11 will launch as Redmi Note 11T in the country, whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro will be called Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be named Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

--Now that Redmi has confirmed the Note 11T 5G moniker. There are strong chances that it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11. Currently, Redmi has just confirmed the Redmi Note 11T 5G. So we can expect a scattered launch for the other two models in India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch set for November 30 in India

--Considering Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 11, the specs of the device should remain the same. 91mobiles recently leaked a few specs of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. It states that the smartphone may feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display may have a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The report details Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options. It says that Redmi Note 11T 5G will ship with an octa-core Dimesity 810 chipset. Further, the device is tipped to be offered in three storage options. The base variant may get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the mid-variant could be equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-variant may come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

--In the camera department, Redmi Note 11T 5G is supposed to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it may get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 11T 5G could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

--The leaked details corroborate with the specs of the Redmi Note 11. So the report of Redmi Note 11T 5G being a rebranded Redmi Note 11 is likely true.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch and India price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on November 30. While the official pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be revealed on the launch date. A fresh report by Moneycontrol says that the Redmi Note 11T 5G could launch in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The report adds that there will be a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model at Rs 17,999, while the top model will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 19,999.