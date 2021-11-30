Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch today: Price, livestream, features, specifications and more

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will launch its new affordable smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on Tuesday. The smartphone will be unveiled during an online launch event, just like most devices these days. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched in China late last month alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. In India, the smartphone succeeds the Redmi Note 10 which was introduced in March this year but can also be considered an upgrade on the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will only be the second 5G smartphone from Redmi after the Note 10T 5G. Since it has already launched in China, we know most features of the phone. Xiaomi may make tweaks to the Indian variant but, chances are highly unlikely. The highlights of the phone will include a 90Hz adpative display, MediaTek 810 SoC and 33W Pro fast charging support. Here is a look at Redmi Note 11T 5G price, features and specifications ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch: Livestream

As mentioned before, the smartphone will be unveiled during an online event. Earlier, reports suggested that Xiaomi may also introduce few other products alongside the Redmi Note 11T 5G but, that is unlikely now. The livestream of Redmi Note 11T 5G launch will be available on Redmi India's YouTube channel. You will also get updates on Redmi India's Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also check out Redmi Note 11T 5G price, features and other details on India Today Tech after the launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch: Price in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G India price will be announced during the launch event. However, reports suggest that the Note 11T 5G India price in India can start at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can cost Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be priced at Rs 19,999. Xiaomi may surprise us by pricing the phone more aggressively but it should still cost between Rs 15,000 and 20,000 in India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch: Features and specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. This will be an adaptive sync display with a hole punch cut-out in the middle. The phone should have a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. This is the same chipset which powers the recently launched Lava Agni 5G. Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to have a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. It should have a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Redmi Note 10 had a quad rear camera setup while the Note 10T was equipped with three cameras at the back/

The phone should pack a 5,000mAh battery which will support what Xiaomi is calling 33W Pro fast charging.