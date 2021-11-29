Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch tomorrow, how much should it cost?

Xiaomi is set to upgrade its Note series in India with the launch of Redmi Note 11T on Tuesday afternoon. The smartphone made its debut in China late last month as Redmi Note 11 alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The smartphone will succeed the Redmi Note 10 in India. The Note 10 series was a huge hit in the country (at least the first three models launched in March). The Note 10, for example, was equipped with an AMOLED panel, had a decent processor and supported 33W fast charging at Rs 12,499. Unfortunately, the phone now sells at Rs 14,999 after multiple price hikes due to component shortages.

The impact of global chip shortage may also reflect on the India pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. In fact, this could be one of the reasons why Xiaomi isn't calling it the Note 10 in the country - the latter is known for its aggressive pricing. Anyway, more on the pricing later. First, let's quickly look at everything we know about the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch screen with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This will be an adaptive display which will automatically switch between different refresh rates. The Redmi Note 10 has a 60Hz display. However, that was an AMOLED panel while the Note 11T 5G will be equipped with a LCD panel. The new Xiaomi smartphone is also expected to pack a MediaTek 810 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi has already teased the RAM Booster technology on the Note 11T 5G which will be much like the Dynamic RAM expansion tech used by Realme and Vivo. The phone is confirmed to run MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to have a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It should have a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole punch cut out. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

How much should Redmi Note 11T cost?

The Redmi Note 11T price in India will definitely be more than what the Redmi Note 10 costs. That's because of two reasons - the current industry challenges and Xiaomi's positioning of the Note series a mid-range line-up over the past 12 months. There are reports suggesting that the Note 11T 5G India price can start at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can cost Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be priced at Rs 19,999.

These are only speculations though, and Xiaomi may end up pricing the phone more aggressively. Ideally, Xiaomi should look to price the device at around Rs 15,000. Otherwise, it will also be competing with the existing Xiaomi phones like Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for more updates on the Redmi Note 11T 5G.