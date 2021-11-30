Redmi Note 11T 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC and 50-megapixel camera launched, price starts at Rs 16,999

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its new affordable smartphone, Redmi Note 11T 5G, in India on Tuesday. It is the first Note 11 series smartphone to come to India and succeeds last year's Redmi Note 10, but it can also be considered a minor upgrade on the Note 10T 5G. The Redmi Note 11T was recently launched in China as the Note 11 alongside the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. Redmi may introduce the other two devices in the country next year.

The new Redmi phone in India has exactly the same design and specifications as the Note 11 which was introduced in China but has been introduced in India with a different name. It is only the second 5G smartphone from Redmi after the Note 10T 5G. The highlights of the phone include a 90Hz adaptive display, MediaTek 810 SoC and 33W Pro fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can cost Rs 17,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting December 7, 2021.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Features and specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Redmi has used an LCD panel here instead of the AMOLED screen used on the Note 10. This is an adaptive sync display with a hole punch cut-out in the middle. Redmi has equipped the phone with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. This is the same chipset which powers the recently launched Lava Agni 5G.

Redmi has confirmed that the Note 11T 5G will run MIUI 12.5 out of the box based on Android 11. The phone also comes with Virtual RAM extension technology. This is similar to dynamic RAM expansion found on Realme and Vivo smartphones. For example, the 8GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G will have additional 3GB RAM allotted from storage, if on screen tasks demand.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. It should have a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Redmi Note 10 had a quad rear camera setup while the Note 10T was equipped with three cameras at the back. The phone should pack a 5,000mAh battery which will support what Xiaomi is calling 33W Pro fast charging.