Redmi Note 11T launched: Key specifications, features, and India price

Redmi Note 11T is finally here. After multiple leaks and speculations, Redmi has finally launched the Redmi Note 11T in the country.

The smartphone is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 launched in China last month. Redmi has introduced the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The smartphone can be purchased through Amazon and Mi.com. In addition, Xiaomi has also announced an introductory offer under which users can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions via ICICI debit and credit cards and an additional Rs 1,000 discount.

Some of the highlighted specs of the Redmi Note 11T include a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 810 5G chipset. The Redmi Note 11T is offered in three configurations, with the top model getting up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Redmi has used a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for selfies. The Redmi Note 11T is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Note 11T.

Redmi Note 11T: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11T measures 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm and weighs 195 grams.

Display: The Redmi Note 11T features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a standard 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Redmi Note 11T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

RAM: The Redmi Note 11T is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The device has a RAM booster feature which provides 3GB of additional virtual RAM.

Storage: It comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 11T sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: A 5000mAh battery with support for 33W charging powers it. The brand claims up to 2 days of battery life on the Redmi Note 11T.

Software: The Redmi Note 11T runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Connectivity and security: It supports 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, IR blaster more. There's a Hi-res 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Redmi Note 11T is available in Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White and Matte Black colour options.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India price and release date

The Redmi Note 11T 5G price starts at 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. While the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at Rs 19,999.

However, Redmi Note 11T 5G can be availed at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,9999, respectively, as part of the introductory offer. There's a total discount of Rs 2000 on the original with a Rs 1000 instant discount under the introductory offer and an additional discount of Rs 1000 for the purchase made through ICICI bank debit or card.