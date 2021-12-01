Redmi Note 11T vs Redmi Note 10T: Specs, features, India price compared

The highly awaited Redmi Note 11T 5G is finally here. The smartphone was launched at a virtual event on Tuesday. It is the first Redmi Note 11 series device to be introduced in the country. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 16,999, which is a considerable bump over the Redmi Note 10T 5G that launched earlier this year and is available at Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 11T is slightly bigger and heavier than the Note 10T. Both these smartphones come with 90Hz IPS LCD displays, however Redmi Note 11T gets a 6.6-inch panel while the Redmi Note 10T has a 6.5-inch display. The Redmi Note 11T is equipped with a more powerful Dimensity 810 chipset as compared to the Dimensity 700 chipset on the Redmi Note 10T. The camera system is also different from what we saw on the Redmi Note 10T. Here we compared the two phones to find out the upgrades on the Redmi Note 11T.

Redmi Note 11T vs Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G price starts at 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. While the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at Rs 19,999.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 10T is sold in two models. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for 14,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage come in at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Redmi Note 11T measures 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm and weighs 195 grams. While the Redmi Note 10T measures 161.8 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display: Both Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 10T 5G sport 90Hz IPS LCD panels. However, Redmi Note 11T has a slightly bigger 6.6-inch display as compared to the 6.5-inch panel of the Note 10T.

Processor: The Redmi Note 11T comes with a more powerful Dimensity 810 chipset. Whereas the Redmi Note 10T has a Dimensity 700 chipset.

RAM: The Redmi Note 11T is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The device has a RAM booster feature which provides 3GB of additional virtual RAM. On the flip side, Redmi Note 10T 5G gets 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: Both these smartphones come in 64GB and 128GB storage options,

Rear camera: The Redmi Note 11T sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

While, Redmi Note 10T has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on Redmi Note 11T. On the contrary, Redmi Note 10T has a lower resolution 8-megapixel lens.

Battery: The Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 10T ship with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W and 18W charging, respectively.

Software: The Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 10T run Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The two smartphones support 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, IR blaster and more. They also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Redmi Note 11T is available in Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White and Matte Black colour options. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is sold in Chromium White, Graphite Black and Metallic Blue colours.