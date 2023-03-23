Redmi Note 12 4G colour options and key specs revealed ahead of March 30 India launch

Xiaomi will launch a 4G edition of the Redmi Note 12 in India at the end of this month. The new smartphone, slated to launch on March 30, will bear similarities to Redmi Note 12 5G, though the former is going to be an affordable model. That's because the Redmi Note 12 4G will lack 5G and come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 4G chipset. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has also revealed the phone's design and a new colourway.

The new Redmi Note 12 4G will come with peachy gold and blue colour options. Both colour variants include a shiny back similar to the Redmi Note 12 5G. The camera deck will also adopt a similar colour option. This may please customers who do not prefer a black module, which sometimes is different from the phone's current colour (say black or blue).

The Redmi Note 12 4G microsite reveals the phone will come with a Super AMOLED display for a richer viewing experience. It might give the new Redmi phone an edge over the competition if priced correctly. Xiaomi says the phone will offer up to 11GB of RAM with RAM expansion technology. The Redmi Note 12 4G may come with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and the rest will be achieved by the RAM expansion technology, which utilises idle ROM.

The rear camera system will include a 50-megapixel primary camera, unlike the 48-megapixel wide camera on the Redmi Note 12 5G. The 4G variant may also lack an ultra-wide camera lens. However, the 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging remains the same. Other key features may include a dual-SIM card slot, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Redmi Note 12 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's a 6GB RAM variant for Rs 19,999. It means the new Redmi Note 12 4G could be priced at around Rs 15,000. This will also make the upcoming 4G model Xiaomi-Redmi's most affordable phone launch for 2023. Xiaomi also sells the Redmi Note 11 4G in India for Rs 14,499 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage).

However, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 90Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Otherwise, it includes a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. More details about the new Redmi Note 12 4G will be known in the coming days, and the phone will launch as a part of Xiaomi's Fan Festival sale.