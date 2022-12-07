Redmi Note 12 5G India launch teased officially, could go official next month 

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the new Note 12 series in India. After a series of rumors, Redmi has announced that it will launch the Note 12 series in India. Although the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone, Redmi has shared a glimpse of the camera module, which seems to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 13 Pro models. The new Note 12 series has already been made official in China. The series consists of three phones, including the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+. The Note 12 series will succeed the Note 11 series.

Teasing the launch of the Note 12 series, Redmi posted on Twitter saying, "the legacy is about to get 12 times bigger, faster, and super amazing with the most noteworthy phone of the year. The Redmi Note 12 5G series is not just a note, it's the #SuperNote." As far as the launch is concerned, Redmi will most probably unveil the device in India next year. To recall, Redmi had launched all its previous Note phones in the month of January, so we can expect the trend to continue this year as well.





Redmi Note 12 series: Expected price in India

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ was launched in China in two storage variants including 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB and the prices are set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300). The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is available in colours including blue, white, and black colours.



The Redmi Note 12 Pro also comes in multiple configurations, such as the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,300). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,400), another 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,700) and the top of the line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900).



The regular Redmi Note 12 was also launched in four storage configurations, such as 4GB RAM +128GB storage, which is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,600), the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,600), 8GB RAM +128GB storage comes at a price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,000) and the top of the line8GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300).



