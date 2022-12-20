Redmi Note 12 5G phone is also launching in India next month, Amazon teaser confirms

Redmi has been teasing the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus for several days now. Now, an Amazon teaser shows that the company will also launch the Redmi Note 12 5G model in India next month. The vanilla model will launch in India on January 5, which is the same as when the Pro models will be unveiled.

The Amazon teaser reveals that the Redmi Note 12 will be available on the e-commerce platform while the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be up for grabs on Flipkart. Both the Pro models have been officially teased on Flipkart. The sale dates aren't out there yet.

Now, in addition to the launch date, the Amazon teaser has revealed some of the key details about the smartphone or the Redmi Note 12.

Redmi Note 12 specifications confirmed

As per the teaser, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 5G will offer an AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole notch. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will pack a triple-rear camera setup paired with an LED flash on the rear panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the side. The teaser also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 5G will feature a 48-megapxiel primary camera similar to the Chinese variant. The Redmi Note 12 5G is already available in China.

Furthermore, the listing shows the Redmi Note 12 5G will come packed with 33W fast charging support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Chinese model comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, so it is possible that the Indian model will get the same SoC. The teaser also claims that the smartphone will be the slimmest Redmi Note launched to date.

On January 5, the smartphone manufacturer will also unveil the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The India pricing of these Redmi Notes is not known yet but the Note 12 5G will be the cheapest of them all, as tradition goes. In China, the Redmi Note 12 5G starts at around Rs 13500. Now, considering the China price, we can expect the phone to be priced somewhere around Rs 15000 in India. The official price will be out next month, so we will need to wait for it.