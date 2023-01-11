Redmi Note 12 5G series first sale in India today: Price, specifications and everything you need to know 

Xiaomi India, the country's No.1 smartphone brand, announced the sale availability for the recently launched devices under the 5G enabled Redmi Note 12 series: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The futuristic and power-packed #SuperNote portfolio will be available for sale starting tomorrow i.e., 11th January 2023, 12 noon with exciting discounts for consumers and exclusive pricing for Xiaomi Fans.



With an array of offers and schemes, consumers can avail the chance of grabbing Redmi Note 12 5G Series smartphones starting tomorrow at an introductory offer of INR 15,499 for Redmi Note 12 5G, INR 20,999 for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and INR 25,999 for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (base variant).



The #SuperNote series has been introduced with class-leading and various segment-first features to provide an unparalleled experience to the users. Ushering in a new era of next-gen connectivity, the series introduces 5G to the Classic Note - Redmi Note 12 5G for the first time, along with the other two variants. Revolutionizing the charging routine, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G deploys a combination of innovations across the battery and charging circuit and comes with a 120W charger that enables 100% charging in 19 mins while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 67W charger. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G come with the best sensors seen in their segment. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is the first phone in India to come with the 200-megapixel pro-grade HPX Sensor which delivers the greatest ever resolution seen on a smartphone camera. This combined with Xiaomi's super optical image stabilization (OIS) ensures that you get images of unmatched quality with staggering detail. Designed to play the most demanding content and games, Redmi Note 12 series brings a revolutionary viewing experience with an impressive, 120hz AMOLED screen supported by Corning Gorilla glass protection across all three variants, and support for Dolby Atmoa and Dolby Vision on the Pro series.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Available for INR 17,999 for 4GB+128 GB and INR 19,999 for 6GB+128GB across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. Users can either avail exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional INR 1500 discount and purchase this device at INR 16,499, and INR 18,499, respectively. Existing Xiaomi/ Mi and Redmi smartphone users can grab the device at INR 15,499 and INR 17,499 by availing additional INR 1000 off on exchange



Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: Available for INR 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, INR 26,999 for 8GB+128GB, and INR 27,999 for 8GB+256GB. Users can either avail exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional INR 3000 discount and purchase this device at INR 21,999, INR 23,999, and INR 24,999 across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. Xiaomi/Mi and Redmi smartphone users can avail the devices at INR 20,999, INR 22,999, and INR 23,999 on exchange (INR 1000 off)



Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Available for INR 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and INR 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Users can either avail exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional INR 3000 discount and purchase this device at INR 26,999, and INR 29,999 across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. Additional INR 1000 off for existing Xiaomi/ Mi and Redmi smartphone users bringing the effective price down to INR 25,999 and INR 28,999 respectively

The all-new devices under the #SuperNote series are a testimony to Xiaomi India's unwavering commitment to provide 'super'b experiences and continuous innovation backed by quality and efficiency. The series is tailored for the new-age digital consumer to augment their everyday experiences, thanks to best-in-class technology across camera, design, and performance functionalities. Like every Xiaomi device, they have gone through rigorous tests and quality standards, and are backed by Xiaomi India's wide network of 2000+ service centers across 19000+ serviceable pin codes around 650+ cities, ensuring that users are covered throughout the nation.