Redmi Note 12 India launch could happen soon, here is everything we know so far

Redmi Note series just turned 8 years old in India and now the company is reportedly prepping to launch the Redmi Note 12 very soon. Though no official details related to the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 have been revealed yet, rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that the smartphone will go official in the next few months. Following the tradition, the Redmi Note 12 could go official in the first half of 2023. We will need to wait for some more time to know the official launch date.

Xiaomi has already unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in China. However, reports suggest that the China and Indian variants will be a lot different. Both models are expected to pack a different set of specifications, which isn't usually the case. In China, Xiaomi offers three models -- Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+. But that may not be the case in India. The country might just get one or two models for the time being and later add more models. Currently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers multiple phones under the Note 11 series including – Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11 SE, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11, and Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications (China model)

The Chinese Redmi Note 12 model features a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12 series. In terms of specifications, the smartphone packs a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. Some of the other specifications of the Redmi Note 12 regular model include – a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary camera, while on the front the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12 5G price (China model)

The smartphone comes in four models with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The four models include -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,600), 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,600), 8GB RAM +128GB storage priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,000), and 8GB RAM +256GB storage at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300).