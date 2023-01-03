Redmi Note 12 is launching in India this week: Price, specifications and other details

Redmi is gearing up for its first smartphone launch of the year and there are three models coming. The Redmi Note 12 series is launching in India on January 5. The lineup includes – the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. All three are 5G devices and should be compatible with both Airtel and Jio 5G, and also Vi 5G service when it is available in the country.

Among the three models, the Redmi Note 12 will be the cheapest while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be the most expensive variant. With just a few days away from the official launch, let's take a detailed look at everything that the Redmi Note 12 5G will bring for consumers and also understand its price range.

Redmi Note 12 specifications

The Redmi Note 12 is already available in China but not the same model is launching in India. The company has already teased that the difference will be in the camera department. The Indian model of the Redmi Note 12 5G will feature three cameras on the rear panel. The Chinese variant comes with two cameras on the rear panel. Other details between the two variants will be the same, suggest rumours and leaks.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. Additionally, the company has also revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note will feature an AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole notch.

The company has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Chinese model comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and the same could be seen in the Indian model. One of the official teasers also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 5G will be the slimmest Redmi Note launched to date.

While most of the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 5G haven't been confirmed yet, rumours suggest that they will be at par with the Chinese model. The phone available in China comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch full HD display with a 120hz refresh rate, up to 8GB RAM support, and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 12 price in India

Redmi hasn't confirmed the price of the Redmi Note 12 in India yet but rumours suggest that it could be somewhere around the Rs 15,000 mark considering in China the phone starts at around Rs 13500. We suggest you take the rumours with a pinch of salt for now.

In China, the Redmi Note 12 5G starts at CNY 1199 (translates to Rs 13500) for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model in China. There are three other models including – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 14500), CNY 1499 (around Rs 17000), and CNY 1699 (around Rs 19300), respectively.