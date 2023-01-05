Redmi Note 12 launched in India: Top specs, price, features and everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 12 has officially been launched in India as Xiaomi's latest "affordable" 5G offering. The new smartphone comes with notable upgrades over the Redmi Note 11 from last year, the biggest being 5G support and a relatively larger display. Xiaomi has already introduced the Redmi Note 12 series in India, though the India-specific regular Redmi Note 12 carries three cameras on the back instead of two camera sensors. The AMOLED display now offers a refresh rate of 120Hz instead of 90Hz.

The company has also launched two more Pro models, but in this article, we are focusing on the most affordable Redmi Note 12 variant. We are taking a look at its top specifications, features, and price in India.

Redmi Note 12 specifications

Display: The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone weighs barely 188 grams. It measures 7.98mm in thickness.

Processor and storage: To enable 5G, the Redmi Note 12 draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The chipset comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Battery: The battery capacity on the Redmi Note 12 is the same as the Redmi Note 11, and so is the charging speed. This means the phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging (adapter included in the box). The phone charges via a USB Type-C port.

To give you a perspective, the China-specific unit comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Cameras: The Redmi Note 12 comes with a triple rear camera system. The back module, which now adopts the same colour as the smartphone, includes a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front includes a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12 top features

The Redmi Note 12 ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, and the company has assured two major Android updates and four years of security updates. The MIUI interface also ensures some existing productivity-focused features, such as reading mode and scrolling screenshots.

Users can switch between 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rates for a smooth scrolling experience. As mentioned, the biggest feature is 5G at a relatively "affordable" range.

Redmi Note 12 price in India

The Redmi Note 12's price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM option with the same storage configuration costs Rs 19,999. Xiaomi is also collaborating with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of Rs 1,500. This means the phone can effectively be available for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499.

The sale of Redmi Note 12 will be available to sell on January 11 at noon on Mi channels and Amazon.