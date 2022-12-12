Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G India launch date confirmed, coming with 200MP camera

The Redmi Note 12 series is all set to launch in India in the first week of January. The company has sent an official invite that confirms that the smartphone series will go official on January 5. The invite clearly mentions that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will go official in India on the slated date. For now, the company has revealed whether it will launch more Redmi Note 12 models in the country next month.

Besides the launch date, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, which is the same as the Chinese model. To recall, the Redmi Note 12 series has already been available in China for the last few months and the Note 12 Pro Plus selling in the market also comes with a 200-megapixel camera.

While the company hasn't revealed any other specifications for the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India model, we believe it will pack the same set of specifications as the Chinese model.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 12 model comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus offers a 200-megapixel triple camera system on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel camera that sits inside the punch hole.

With the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, the company most possibly aims to take on the likes of the recently launched Realme 10 Pro Plus, which starts at a price of Rs 24999. The company hasn't revealed the India price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. In China, the smartphone starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly comes around Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.