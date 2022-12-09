Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus launching in India very soon: expected specs and price

Redmi has announced to unveil the Redmi Note 12 5G series in the country very soon. The lineup is available in China for a couple of months now. The company launched the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and also the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in its home market, but India is said to get only the top-end models to start with.

Some media reports suggest that Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro Plus to start with. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 model is likely to go official a couple of months down the line. Well, this is a tradition that the company has been following for a while.

Now, among the phones in the lineup, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to be the most expensive and premium model. The Chinese Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes with a 200-megapixel camera sensor on the rear panel coupled with a higher refresh rate, powerful software, fast charging support, and much more.

It is said that the company will bring the same model to India as well, with the same set of specifications and features. Let's take a detailed look at everything that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus offers to consumers. In China, the smartphone starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specifications: detailed look

-The Chinese model of the Redmi Note comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

-On the hardware front, the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM.

-It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The charger, just like all Redmi phones, comes bundled in the box.

-On the camera front, the phone offers a 200-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel. There are three camera sensors on the back side of the phone. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera that sits inside the punch hole.

The company hasn't revealed anything related to the price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India but it is believed to compete with the newly launched Realme 10 Pro Plus. The Realme phone comes at a price of 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

