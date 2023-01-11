Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus now on sale in India: 3 reasons to buy and 2 to avoid it

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is now up for sale in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999. The device is available at a pretty high price, but there are some bank as well as offers too that will bring down the price by a certain margin. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a 5G phone which comes with features like 120Hz display with Dolby Vision support, a 200-megapixel rear camera, and more. But, is this Redmi phone worth buying in 2023? Here are three reasons to buy it and two to avoid it.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ now on sale: Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you Rs 32,999. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit card. The smartphone can be bought via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio and retail stores.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ now on sale: 3 reasons to buy it

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a good mid-range phone that one can buy right now if they are looking for an all-rounder phone. One of the key selling points of this Redmi phone is its camera performance. It can offer some impressive shots in daylight and low light in ideal lighting conditions. Though, there was a slight lag when switching to different camera modes and while giving the final output.

The 5G phone has one of the best displays in the segment, as per our testing. It has a vibrant AMOLED panel and content consumption was pretty enjoyable in combination with good-sounding stereo speakers. The colors really pop up, which makes people keep watching the screen. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with support for Dolby Vision and 120Hz refresh rate. The build quality is also seemingly very solid. The speakers also have support for Dolby Atmos for a better experience.

The company provides a 120W fast charger in the retail box, which is super fast and can top up 50 percent of battery in about 10 minutes, which is helpful when you head out for some urgent work and don't have enough battery backup. The good thing is the company offers 256GB as the base storage model, which is something that no other brand offers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ now on sale: 2 reasons to avoid it

The battery life of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is not that great and a hardcore smartphone user will end up charging the phone twice or thrice, depending on the usage pattern. An average user with light usage won't likely have an issue with this. It features a 4,980mAh battery under the hood.

Similarly, the new Redmi phone is not for those who want a mid-range phone for hardcore performance. It struggles with heavy lifting. It runs smoothly as long as you stick to general tasks such as calling, casual gaming, social networking, photography, and more. Heavy titles like Genshin Impact are playable at low settings and you won't have any issues. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.