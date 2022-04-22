Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications leaked on TENAA

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in March 2022. The company launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G as its two mid-range smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 Pro series. It has been a few weeks since the launch and details of the next-generation of Note series smartphones have started to surface online.

Two Redmi Note 12 series smartphones, which could be the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, have been spotted on the TENAA certification website. The listing on TENAA has revealed the model number and some key specifications of the two devices.

One of the two Redmi Note series devices with the model number 22041216C is believed to be the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, on the other hand, has the model number 22041216UC .

The TENAA listing reveals that both Note 12 Pro series devices come with a 6.6-inch display. We can expect the devices to come with an AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Note 12 Pro will pack a 4980 mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 5000 mAh battery. The 12 Pro+ model will pack a smaller 4300 mAh battery. Both devices measure 8.8mm in terms of thickness. They will run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of MIUI 13 on top of Android.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has been spotted in two storage options. Its base model has 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB RAM option, which will come with 256GB of internal storage. The Pro+ model is expected to come with the same storage configuration.

Other than the above-mentioned details, the TENAA listing does not reveal any other details about the two Redmi Note series smartphones. Reports online suggest that Xiaomi might opt for MediaTek's high-end chipsets for its Redmi Note 12 series smartphones. The company might opt for MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC or the Dimensity 8000 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 series could debut later this year in China. The company typically refreshes the Note lineup in September or October. Therefore, the Note 12 series could debut in September this year in China. The India launch event could be hosted in Q1 of 2023.