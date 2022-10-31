Redmi Note 12 Pro+ said to arrive in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge: Expected price and specs

The Redmi Note 12 series was just recently announced in China and now, it seems that the company has plans to bring it to the Indian market, considering the mention of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has been spotted in the MIUI code. The mid-range device has already bagged BIS certification and made an appearance in the IMEI database, which suggests that the launch is imminent. Though, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

A MIUI tester, Kacper Skrzypek, has claimed on Twitter that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come to India as Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge, which is not surprising. The company has done something similar with the previous version too, so it could happen again. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which made its debut in India earlier this year, is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Xiaomi introduced the Hypercharge series in January with the aim of offering users a phone that offers the fastest charging speeds while packing some premium features too. The upcoming Xiaomi 12i hypercharge will likely come with 120W fast charge. The specifications will likely be similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ that is already available in China.

The upcoming Xiaomi phone could pack a MediaTek 1080 SoC under the hood and a HDR 10+ OLED display. The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz and measure about 6.67-inch in size. The handset could have a typical 5,000mAh battery unit under the hood. At the back, there will likely be three cameras that are available on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The setup could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. It is expected to ship with the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

The Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge will likely be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. To recall, its predecessor was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 26,999. In China, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is selling for CNY 2,099, which is around Rs 24,000 in India when converted. But, this won't likely be the price, and Xiaomi is expected to price it between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India.