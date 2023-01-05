Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, specifications compared

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 12 series has launched in India with much fanfare. The series includes the Note 12 Pro Plus model, which boasts a 200-megapixel camera and offers 120W fast charging, but it is also the most expensive Redmi Note-series smartphone yet. As a result, many may opt for the more affordable Redmi Note 12 or Redmi Note 12 Pro, which are still feature-packed.

Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro already has a direct rival in India, in the form of a Realme 10 Pro 5G, and both smartphones come with a 120Hz display and promise fast charging support. The pricing is also more or less similar, which may create confusion for buyers looking for a smartphone in the Rs 25,000 range. We have not reviewed the Redmi Note 12 Pro yet, though our colleague on the India Today Fiber team has already reviewed the Realme 10 Pro.

We still have the entire specifications sheet of the two smartphones. Based on specifications and prices in India, we are comparing the two for this article.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro display and design: The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro come in three colours. The former is available in Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue, and Onyx Black shades. The Realme 10 Pro comes in Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter (black) tones.

The two smartphones weigh more or less the same, though Redmi Note 12 Pro is two grams lighter. The duo is IP53 rated for dust and water resistance, which is decent for the price.

The Realme 10 Pro features a 120Hz 6.7-inch LCD display, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with the same refresh rate. On paper, the Redmi Note 12 Pro should offer better colours, thanks to the AMOLED panel.

Otherwise, ports and buttons on the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro are quite standard. The power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner and volume rockers are on the right. The left side includes a dual-SIM card tray. The top and bottom include a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro processor and storage: It is good to see brands like Redmi and Realme are slowly doing away with 64GB storage. Both Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro come with at least two storage models. The former is available with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, and the storage option is between 128GB or 256GB.

The Realme 10 Pro has two models with 128GB storage. Customers can choose between 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and the Realme smartphone draws power from Snapdragon 695, which is a go-to choice for many smartphone makers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro cameras: Cameras are a big focus in the Indian smartphone market, and Xiaomi even went forward to add three rear cameras on the India-specific Note 12 Pro. The China-specific counterpart has two sensors on the back.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary OIS + 8-megapixel ultra-wide +2-megapixel macro triple camera setup. The Realme 10 Pro includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth shooter.

The Redmi and Realme phones also include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro battery: The Redmi Note 12 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging. The Realme phone has a battery with the same capacity, but with 33W charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro price in India: The Redmi Note 12's price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB has a price tag of Rs 27,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs 18,999 for the base variant, and the top 8GB RAM option costs Rs 19,999.