Redmi Note 12 Pro with OIS camera confirmed to launch in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro in India on January 5. The smartphone will debut alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel camera. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with an OIS-enabled (optical image stabilisation) primary camera to capture stable videos and still photos. Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China on October 28. The India-specific variants will likely share the same specifications as the global variants.

If speculation is accurate, we can expect the Redmi Note 12 Pro for the Indian smartphone market to feature a large 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone display could also support Dolby Vision tech for a better viewing experience. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It may also carry a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, while Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will offer 200W fast charging.

The key difference between the Pro and Pro Plus models would be the camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. The front panel is expected to include a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features expected on the Redmi Note 12 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, and NFC.

There are no details about the Indian prices available yet, though the phone debuted in China starting at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and goes up to CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 24,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The India pricing could be a tad more aggressive to gain an edge over rivals like Samsung and Realme. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus could go up to Rs 30,000. In China, its top-model costs roughly Rs 27,300.



