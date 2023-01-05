Redmi Note 12 series India launch: Expected price, specifications and how to watch livestream 

Redmi is all set to drop its next line-up of smartphones in India today. The new Redmi Note 12 line-up includes–the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The Redmi Note 12 series will be compatible with Jio 5G and Airtel 5G. Redmi infact has partnered with Reliance Jio for India's first 5G-enabled live stream launch of Redmi Note 12 series. During the launch event, the true capabilities of the 5G network will be showcased.

The Redmi Note 12 series was made official in China a couple of months ago. So we are not completely oblivious to the specifications and features of the device. However, there might be minor changes in the China and India variant. The India variant will likely feature whereas the China variant has only two cameras on the Redmi Note 12.

How to watch livestream

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Note 12 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC for smoother performance coupled with 8GB of RAM

On the rear, the Note 12 Pro+ includes a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel OIS sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 12 series will lock horns with the Realms 10 series, which was made official in India a couple of days ago.