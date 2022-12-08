Redmi Note 12 series is coming, but can it take on the likes of Realme 10 Pro series?

The Redmi Note 12 series is launching in India soon, the company has officially confirmed. While the smartphone brand hasn't revealed the launch date of the Note devices yet, we believe it should go official very soon since the Realme 10 Pro series is now available. Realme launched two phones in India on Thursday – the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus – and to take on these devices, Redmi is bringing its new Note series. The question is – can the Redmi Note 12 series take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro series? Let's find out.

Firstly, Redmi hasn't officially revealed the models that it will bring to the Indian market. But going by reports circulating on the internet, the smartphone manufacturer may be planning to bring only the high-end models – the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Plus – and not the vanilla variant aka the Redmi Note 12 5G. Well, that is what the company has been doing for the last few years, launching the expensive models first, followed by the base /cheaper model. This year is likely to be no different.

Now, the launch date of the Redmi Note 12 series hasn't been revealed yet, but if we go by tradition, the phones might go official next month unless Redmi decides to change the strategy at the last minute. What we know is, when the Redmi Note 12 series launches, it will be directly put against the Realme 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 12 series vs Realme 10 Pro series: Price

The Redmi Note 12 series has been available globally for the last few months and it is possible that (more or less) the same models will hit the Indian market. Now, if that happens, the Redmi Note 12 Pro as well as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Plus can surely woo consumers given the kind of offerings it has to offer for the price. In China, the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

We still do not have any clarity on India prices, but considering the competition, it is possible that Redmi will price the phones aggressively to compete with Realme 10 Pro phones. In India, the Realme 10 Pro starts at a price of Rs 18,999 and goes up to Rs 19,999. The top-end model aka the Realme 10 Pro Plus is priced starting at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, in order to have the Redmi Note 12 series and Realme 10 Pro series go head-on, Redmi will need to price it almost at par or slightly lower to grab attention. Whether Redmi will be able to price the devices well and aggressively or not, this only time will say.

Redmi Note 12 series vs Realme 10 Pro series: Specs

On paper, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus seems a powerful device and so is the Realme 10 Pro Plus but the Redmi shines in the camera department. The global version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus offers a 200-megapixel triple camera system on the rear panel and a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Now, that is surely going to turn some heads. Apart from this, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 108-megapixel quad-camera system, a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro appears to be a powerful device on paper, but the Realme 10 Pro is no different. So, a tough fight there. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro, in comparison, offers a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system, a single 16-megapixel camera, 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and 5G.

Meanwhile, Redmi is teasing the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series every other hour, so, it is safe to assume that the company will announce the launch date very soon, possibly in a few more days. The company currently offers multiple models under the Redmi Note 11 series with price ranges across various slabs.