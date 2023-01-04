Redmi Note 12 series launching in India on Jan 5: Livestream details, expected price and other details

The Redmi Note 12 series is launching in India on January 5 and this time around, the new Redmi Note series phones are arriving a little early in the country. Last year, the company the wraps off the Redmi Note 11 series in February 2022 and we are seeing the launch of the next generation devices in the first week of 2023. Xiaomi will announce three phones at the event – standard, Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 12 series event will start at 12:00 PM and users who are interested in watching the event can head to Mi.com platform and the company's official YouTube channel. The devices will likely be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. The devices are already available in China and so most of the features are already known. Let's take a look at the high-end version in the series.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the high-end smartphone in the series. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has 240Hz touch sampling rate, and support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+. It has support for up to 900nits brightness. On paper, the device seems to have a pretty good screen.

In China, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which is also powering the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone. The latter is priced at Rs 24,999, and we expect the company to price the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ at a similar price. The handset features a triple rear camera setup. This will be India's first phone with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX primary sensor.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and even has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback. Under the hood, there is a typical 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging.

The price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could start from Rs 24,999 in India, according to tipster Paras Guglani. This will reportedly for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256 storage model is said to be Rs 26,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you Rs 28,999. However, these prices would be based on bank offers, as per the tipster. The Redmi Note 12 could be made available in the range of Rs 15,000 in India.