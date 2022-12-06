Redmi Note 12 series with 200-megapixel tipped to launch in India soon

The Redmi Note 12 series is coming to India soon, which is something that a reliable tipster, Mukul Sharma, is claiming on Twitter. The new Redmi Note 12 phones were recently announced in China with a starting price of around Rs 13,600 and they are now expected to make their way to the Indian market. Though, there is no word on the launch date yet from Redmi India. We expect the new Redmi 5G phones to arrive in early 2023. Here is what to expect in terms of price and specifications.

In China, three models were announced in the country – the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. It is unknown whether the brand will bring all the variants to India. The tipster says that the Pro+ model will launch with a 200-megapixel rear camera, which suggests that at least two models will likely be made available in the country. This could be the standard version as well as the Pro+ version.

Redmi Note 12: What to expect?

The specifications of the Indian variants will likely be the same as the Chinese models. The Redmi Note 12 model retained a 6.67-inch full-HD display which operates at Full HD+ resolution and refreshes at 120Hz. Unfortunately, it is running on the old Android 12 OS out of the box. The mid-range phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is also found inside this year's iQOO Z6 Lite.

The standard version has a dual rear camera setup includes a dual rear camera setup instead of a quad camera system found on its predecessor. While one surely won't miss the two 2-megapixel sensors because of bad quality output, Redmi decided to remove the 8-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 12 packs a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. There is a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 33W charging tech.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Expected specifications

The Pro+ model packs more punch, which is also the reason why this one is priced higher. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with the same display size as the standard model. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is using a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC for smoother performance.

The model ships with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 200-megapixel OIS sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.