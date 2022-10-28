Redmi Note 12 series with up to 120W fast charging and 200MP main camera launched

Xiaomi has unveiled three new smartphones under its Redmi Note series. Dubbed the Redmi Note 12 series, the new lineup features a 6.7-inch OLED display, a dual-SIM card slot, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, and Wi-Fi 6. In the series, there are three devices - the vanilla Redmi Note 12, followed by Redmi Note 12 Pro, and at the top, there's Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Pro+, as the name suggests, gets the top features, such as a 200-megapixel primary camera, 120W fast charging support, and up to 12GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ prices

The new Xiaomi smartphones have been launched in China, and the company is yet to announce the India-specific launch date. The Note 12 series will likely debut in India early next year if we go by the past launches.

Starting with Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the most premium Note 12 smartphone comes in blue, white, and black colours. The model also has two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB and the prices are set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300), respectively.

There's also a Redmi Note 12 Yibo Edition for CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,600).

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in blue, white, black, and purple in four storage variants:

-6GB RAM + 128GB storage: CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,300)

-8GB RAM + 128GB storage: CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,400)

-8GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,700)

-12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

Lastly, the regular Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three colours - blue, white and black. Its storage models include:

-4GB RAM +128GB storage: CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,600)

-6GB RAM + 128GB storage: CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,600)

-8GB RAM +128GB storage: CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,000)

-8GB RAM +256GB storage: CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300).

Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ specifications

All the new Redmi Note 12 smartphones look similar to each other, though the regular model has one less cutout on the back for camera sensors. Otherwise, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ feature a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12 series. At least, all three models include a 3.5mm headphones jack, which many customers would be happy to see. The three phones also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, hole-punch OLED display, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Redmi Note 12 key features:

-6.67-inch OLED display with (2400x1080 pixels) resolution

-120Hz refresh rate

-Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

-5,000mAh battery with 33W charging

-Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1

-MIUI 13 based on Android 12

-48-megapixel primary camera + 2-megapixel secondary camera

-8-megapixel front camera

Redmi Note 12 Pro key features:

-6.67-inch OLED display with (2400x1080 pixels) resolution

-120Hz refresh rate + Dolby Vision

-MediaTek Dimensity 1080

-5,000mAh battery with 67W charging

-5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC

-MIUI 13 based on Android 12

-50-megapixel primary camera with OIS + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro camera

-16-megapixel front camera

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ key features:

-6.67-inch OLED display with (2400x1080 pixels) resolution

-120Hz refresh rate + Dolby Vision

-MediaTek Dimensity 1080

-5,000mAh battery with 120W charging

-5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC

-MIUI 13 based on Android 12

-200-megapixel primary camera with OIS + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera + 2-megapixel macro camera

-16-megapixel front camera

