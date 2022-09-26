Redmi Note 12 tipped to launch in October, key features leak online

The Redmi Note 12 is tipped to make its debut in China next month. A report from MyDrivers claims that the company is planning to unveil the upgraded version of the Redmi Note 11 series in October, and the device will go on sale on November 11. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 arrived in the Chinese market in December 2021, so the latest version is still due for an upgrade. Here's everything that we know about the upcoming Redmi Note series phone.

The company is said to announce only two products, including Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro. The leaks so far suggest that the device could use a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chip, and it is being said that this could be powered by the new Dimensity 1300 SoC. Both the handsets are rumoured to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

A known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggests that the rear camera module could also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. Redmi is also expected to provide support for 120W fast charging tech. The company will likely offer support for 120W fast charging. The devices will likely feature a punch-hole display design, considering we have been seeing it on most of the phones this year.

Redmi isn't expected to bring Redmi Note 12 series in India this year, considering the brand launched the Redmi Note 11 in February this year. It will first unveil in China in 2022 and then announce it in India in early 2023, which is something that the company did this year.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation on the launch date or features of the Redmi Note 12 series. The Redmi Note 12 series is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment if or when it launches in India. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 series was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.