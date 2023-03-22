Redmi Note 12 to launch in India on March 30, key specifications confirmed

The Redmi Note 12 is all set to launch in India on March 30. The company has already announced the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone and it is now gearing up to unveil lower-end models in the series. But, the upcoming Redmi Note series phone will be a 4G device, unlike the Pro version. Redmi will announce it during Xiaomi's Fan Festival, which will start by the end of this month. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed the specifications and design of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone. Here is everything you need to know it.

Redmi is claiming that its new device has a slim profile and sleek design. The teasers show that the handset will be offered in a glittery golden colour model with a gradient finish. It is unknown whether the brand will also launch it in other color variants. It seemingly has a boxy design. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the device.

The upcoming Redmi phone sports a punch-hole display design and the panel even has support for 120Hz. The display size is currently unknown. It features a headphone jack as well, which the companies have stopped offering on premium phones and one won't also notice on a lot of mid-range devices.

The company has confirmed the key specifications of the Redmi Note 12 on its official website. The teasers published by the brand reveal that the budget phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, which is a 4G chip. The device will have support for up to 11GB RAM with the help of the RAM extension feature.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. The details about the other sensors are still under wraps. The Redmi Note 12 has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company will bundle a 33W fast charger in the retail box. The rest of the details about the new Redmi phone will be revealed on March 30.

Since this is not a 5G phone, we expect the brand to launch the Redmi Note 12 at a lower price. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 14,499. The new version is expected to be priced in a similar price range. We will get the exact price and other details by next week, on March 30.