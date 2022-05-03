Redmi Pad 5 may launch in India soon, cost less than Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Pad 5 could soon arrive in India as a cheaper version of the Xiaomi Pad 5. While there is no official confirmation from the company yet, rumours are rife that Redmi is working on an affordable yet feature-rich tablet for the Indian market. The key specifications of the Redmi Pad 5 have also cropped up. Powering the tablet could be Qualcomm's 5G processor and its display may come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has said that there is a Redmi Pad 5 tablet in the works and that it is coming to the Indian market soon. He did not share anything beyond this piece of information, so, for now, I am not sure when this tablet will arrive. However, another report emerging from China has offered a look into what the Redmi Pad 5 could be like. An ITHome report has revealed the key specifications, as well as the price, of the Redmi Pad 5.

Redmi Pad 5 price

Reportedly, the Redmi Pad 5 will cost CNY 1,999 in China. That translates to roughly Rs 23,000. To put some perspective, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at Rs 26,999 and since the Redmi Pad 5 is likely to cost less, the projected price of Rs 23,000 sounds about right.

Redmi Pad 5 specifications

The IT report suggests the Redmi Pad 5 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which means there will be 5G connectivity. Per the report, the tablet would support both SA and NSA modes on 5G networks. While the display size of the Redmi Pad 5 is unclear, the report has hinted that there will be support for a 90Hz refresh rate on it. Similarly, there is no information on the battery capacity, but the Redmi Pad 5 may come with 30W fast-charging capabilities. The Redmi Pad 5 could also bring an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup for an immersive audio experience. On the back, there may be a Sony camera with AI features and, for software, the Redmi Pad 5 may bring MIUI PadOS 13.