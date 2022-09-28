Redmi Pad full specifications, design leaked ahead of official launch: All details

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new Android tablet under the Redmi brand. Rumoured to be called Remdi Pad, it will reportedly hit global markets on October 4. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the development of the tablet and its India-specific details remain unclear. If the leak is accurate, it might debut in India too, where the company has a huge user base.

Ahead of the official announcement, full specifications of the Redmi Pad have been leaked. The leak by Winfuture.de also includes its design and colour options.

As per the German publication, the Redmi Pad will come with a compact 10.61-inch LCD display with 2000x1200 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also means that the Redmi Pad is a compact version of Xiaomi's more premium Xiaomi Pad series. Under the hood, the Android is expected to include the Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Customers may also get the option to choose a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Redmi Pad will reportedly house an 8,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. In terms of cameras, it may come with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus support and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The report notes the Redmi Pad may also get Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers and Android 12 OS-based MIUI skin out of the box.

In terms of design, the screen is said to feature thick bezels to help users avoid accidental touches. The back panel is said to include a rectangular camera module in a black finish.

If we go by the specifications, the Redmi Pad appears to be designed for budget-focused customers. Notably, Redmi is known to offer budget options with its Redmi Note phone series. If the rumour about the affordable Redmi Pad is accurate, it could be going neck-to-neck against Realme's affordable Realme Pad and Pad mini. Xiaomi may price its upcoming tablet under Rs 20,000 to gain an edge over rivals.