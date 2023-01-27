Redmi Pad review: Best Android tablet under Rs 20,000?

Every other phone company in India is launching tablets. Brands like Redmi, Realme, Oppo, among many others have unveiled Android tablets in India for consumers who are always on the go. Now, OnePlus has also confirmed to launch OnePlus Pad alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7. India Today Tech has reviewed Oppo Pad and Realme Pad previously and in this review, we are going to explore the Redmi Pad, which is one of the most affordable Android tablets in the country right now.

I have been using the Redmi Pad for the last few weeks and must say that the company has done a great job with it. In particular, the price is just spot-on for the offerings. Well, this is not the first time that the company has launched a tablet in India. Previously, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 but this one comes for a slightly higher price tag of Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM plus 128GB of internal storage. It is clear that, with the Xiaomi Pad 5, it wants to target corporate employees, while with the Redmi Pad, it is safe to say that the target is students and people who have a limited budget.

Coming to the Redmi Pad, the tablet gets pretty much everything right, most importantly the price. In India, the Redmi Pad starts at a price of Rs 14999 for the 3GB RAM plus 64GB storage model. There are two other options – 4GB RAM plus 128GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage that come with a price tag of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The one I am using right now is the top-end model with 6GB RAM or the most expensive model of all.

So, is the Redmi Pad worth buying? Or should you spend a little more on Xiaomi Pad? Let's find out in the full review of the Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad design and display

The Redmi Pad comes in three colours – mint green, moonlight silver, and graphite grey. The one I am using is the green variant.

In terms of the design, the Redmi Pad looks like any other tablet. There's not much uniqueness about the device, but I like that Redmi has selected a minimal look with a single camera on the back panel. The back panel looks elegant with just the camera module and the Redmi logo. The 8-megapixel rear camera is coupled with an LED flash. However, I do believe that the bezels on the front could have been slightly slimmer. All four sides of the screen are oddly thick, but I must mention that they do not interrupt a lot with the viewing experience. On the top, there's the selfie shooter.

The Redmi Pad offers a 10.61-inch display with a 90hz screen refresh rate and 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. First, it is good to see that the tablet at such an affordable price tag is offering such a high refresh rate, which smoothens the touch and swipe experience. As for the overall screen performance, it's great to watch movies, and also to browse social media on the Redmi Pad. However, I do wish the screen was slightly less reflective. Every time I watched a movie on the Redmi tablet in a well-lit room, I had to adjust the angle of the tablet. There were no such issues in a dark room.

The Redmi Pad screen gets quite bright in indoor situations with brightness levels around 50-60 per cent. However, outdoors, I often had to increase the brightness level to 100 per cent and in such a situation the screen also appeared way too reflective. The Redmi Pad shows pretty decent visuals, wherein the colours look good but not very vibrant. The viewing angle appears pretty decent as well. The touch experience is also quite smooth, which means it is easy to switch from one app to another or one screen to another.

One aspect that I absolutely loved about the Redmi Pad is its build and weight. It is an extremely lightweight device and I carry it with me wherever I travelled. The tablet is also thin, despite the big battery inside, and fits perfectly in an averagely-sized handbag.

Redmi Pad performance and camera

The Redmi Pad offers an 8–megapixel camera on both front and back sides. Now, in terms of camera performance, the Redmi Pad does a fairly decent job. Well, no one gets a tablet to click photos. The only way that a tablet user would use the camera is during video calls. And in that aspect, the Redmi Pad shines for its price. There's also support for Focus Frame that adjusts the frame according to your movement. Basically, it works much like Centre Stage on iPads.

Now, if you at all want to click photos with the Redmi Pad it does a fairly decent job. While the photos clicked in daylight look decent, pictures clicked in low-light struggle to capture details and also colours. The daylight pictures also look washed out and miss out on details with noise. Basically, to click a decent photo with the Redmi Pad you will need to hold the tablet without moving your hands too much. It takes time for the camera to focus on objects. The front camera also does a decent job and clicks selfies with fair amount of details.

Coming to the hardware performance, the Redmi Pad does a decent job. I am not much of a gamer, but I do watch lots of movies and also travel frequently. First, it is extremely easy to travel with the Redmi Pad given its weight and form factor. It fits anywhere in the bag. During my trips, I often tend to watch lots of movies and the Redmi Pad was a perfect companion on some of my recent trips. The tablet also helps me quickly check work emails and respond to them without the need to open my laptop. So, I personally loved traveling with the Redmi Pad. I should also mention that the speakers of the tablet get quite loud and offer a great multimedia experience.

I watched plenty of movies and YouTube videos and also browsed the social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter and the tablet handled it all quite smoothly. The Redmi Pad is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's also support for microSD card that helps expand the storage by up to 1TB. So, overall, the Redmi Pad does a fairly decent job in terms of performance. It could handle multitasking pretty well.

One thing I really liked about the Redmi Pad is its clutter-free software. It runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13. Now, the good bit is, unlike smartphones, the Redmi Pad offers a clutter-free experience. The device comes packed with very useful apps– Netflix, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, and other Google apps – that we use day-to-day. I didn't have to delete any of the unwanted apps from the device, because there are not many.

Redmi Pad battery

The Redmi Pad shines in this department. It is backed by an 8000mAh battery. For me, it lasted one full day with ease. That is very impressive. The tablet comes bundled with 22.5W charging support, which took around 2 hours to fully charge for me. I do feel that a faster charging speed would have made the experience smoother. But for the price, the Redmi Pad offers a long-lasting battery life.

Redmi Pad review verdict

Now, the main question is – should you buy the Redmi? For the aggressive price point, I would say, absolutely. It is totally worth the money. However, if you are a power user and play demanding games, you may want to spend extra and buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 instead. But, if I talk about Redmi Pad, it is a great all-rounder device.

The Redmi Pad offers a minimalistic design and weighs extremely lightweight, which makes it easy to carry the device from one place to another with ease. The tablet offers a decent performance as well as is a good device to carry out video calls. But definitely not so good if you want to click well-detailed photos. One of the best things about the Redmi Pad is its battery. The device lasts one full day of heavy usage. For instance, I watched three movies back to back and still had around 42 per cent remaining. There's quick charge support but I would have liked it if the charging speed was a little faster. Overall, the Redmi Pad is definitely one of the best "affordable" Android tablets available out there.