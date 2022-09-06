Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi A1 launched in India: Price, top features, design and everything else you need to know

Redmi launched an interesting line-up of smartphones for budget buyers. The Xiaomi sub-brand unveiled the Redmi Prime 11 5G, the Redmi Prime 11 and the Redmi A1. The specifications of the Redmi Prime 11 5G and 4G are more or less the same. However, the processor is different. The Prime 11 5G draws its power from the MediaTek 700 processor, whereas the Prime 11 is powered by the Helio G99 processor. The A1, on the other hand, uses a MediaTek G22 processor.

Talking about the new launches, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said, "Redmi Prime series has been leading India's digital revolution ever since it was introduced in 2015 and continues to be a bestseller in its price bracket. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is part of our relentless pursuit to democratise innovation for all. It brings the same great performance our customers expect, with the added future proofing of 5G connectivity, all at the honest and affordable price that forms the core of every Redmi product."

Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi Prime 11 : Specifications

-Display: Redmi Prime 11 5G features a 6.58-inch FullHD display.

-Processor: Redmi Prime 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek 700 processor, whereas the Redmi 11 Prime is powered by the Helio G99 processor.

-RAM: Redmi Prime 11 5G and it comes in two RAM variants, including 4GB and 6GB.

-Storage: The smartphone comes in two types of storage, including 64GB and 128GB.

-Software: The Redmi Prime 11 5G runs on Android 12 outside of the box.

-Camera: Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Redmi A1 features an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP front camera.

-Battery: Redmi 11 Prime 5G houses a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi A1: Specifications

-Display: Redmi A1 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display.

-Processor: Redmi A1 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22.

-RAM: Redmi A1 comes in a 2GB variant.

-Storage: The smartphone houses 32GB of storage.

-Software: The Redmi A1 runs on Android 12 out of the box.

-Camera: Redmi A1 houses an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP front camera.

-Battery: Redmi A1 houses a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi Prime 11, Redmi A1: Features

The Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi 11 Prime Series comes with AdaptiveSync tech that can automatically switch between 4 stages: 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates based on on-screen content. The Prime 11 5G will feature a 3.5mm headphone as standard, along with a High-Res audio capable amplifier to round off the multimedia experience.

Redmi 11 Prime Series will last a full day of use on a single charge. The device comes with 18W fast charging and a 22.5W charger.

The Redmi A1, on the other hand, comes with support for regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and more, so you can set the language as per your preference.

Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi A1, Redmi Prime 11: Price and availability

The Redmi Prime 11 5G has been launched in India at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant whereas the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone will go on sale on September 9, at 12 noon. The price is inclusive of a Rs 1000 discount on an ICICI Bank card. The Redmi Prime 11 also comes with the same price tag after discount. The Redmi A1, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 6499 for the single variant. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is available in three colour options, including Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black. Whereas the Redmi 11 Prime comes in Playful Green, Flashy Black, and Peppy Purple.



