Redmi Prime 11 5G to be launched in India on September 6: Here are the details

After speculations and leaks, Redmi has finally confirmed the launch of its next budget phone- the Redmi Prime 11 5G in India. The budget smartphone will be launched in India on September 6. A few key specifications of the Redmi Prime 11 5G have also been unveiled along with the launch details. The Redmi Prime 11 5G will cater to the budget audience.

The design of the Redmi Prime 11 5G has also been revealed ahead of the launch. The phone features two giant camera sensors. The phone will be available in two colours, including blue and purple. The Prime 11 5G also features a textured panel at the rear.

The Redmi Prime 11 5G will be a successor to the Redmi Prime 10, which was well-received by the budget audience. Although the Redmi Prime 11 5G remains a secret to the buyers, tipster Yogesh Brar had shared some key details about the phone.

As per Brar, the Redmi Prime 11 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is also speculated to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In the camera department, the Redmi 11 Prime will feature dual cameras which will include a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, Redmi Prime 11 5G will feature a 5MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. The phone is expected to get noticeable upgrades over the Redmi Prime 10.



Some reports also suggest that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G phone, which was launched in China in March this year. The design of the two smartphones are similar to each other. There are a lot of similarities in the features too. The Redmi Note 11E 5G, which was launched in China, features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Mediatek dimensity 700 chipset which is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

