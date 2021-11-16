Redmi Smart Band Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi's Redmi may announce the Redmi Smart Band Pro alongside Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30 in India. The fitness tracker was launched in China last month, and it may be heading to India soon, a leak suggests. In addition, the Redmi Smart Band Pro was spotted in a BIS listing, adding further weight to the leak.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in a rectangular body with silicone straps. The device sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 450nits of peak brightness. It is capable of 24x7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers more than 110 workout modes. Redmi claims up to 14 days of battery life on this device. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is also 5 ATM water-resistant. While that was a brief introduction to the Redmi Smart Band Pro, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specs and features

--The successor to the Redmi Smart band was launched last month in China. Following the China launch, Redmi Smart Band Pro is said to arrive in India. The report comes from 91mobiles with inputs from tipster Mukul Sharma. It is possible that Xiaomi Redmi Band Pro could launch alongside Redmi Note 11T 5G. But Xiaomi is yet to confirm any details around the Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness band. So nothing can be said for sure.

--The Redmi Smart Band Pro has a rectangular body made of polycaprolactam or nylon 6. It is 5 ATM water-resistant. The Redmi Smart Band Pro measures 42.05x24.45x10.15mm and weighs 15 gms. It is offered in a single black colour with silicone straps.

--The Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 194x368 pixels. The display has a brightness of up to 450 nits and a pixel density of 282 PPI. In addition, the display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

--The Band can track more than 110 workout activities. This includes a treadmill, outdoor walking, cycling, hiking, trail run, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, rowing machine, and more. The Redmi Smart Band Pro has support for 24x7 heart tracking, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. It also has features like deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

--Redmi has used a 200mAh battery on the Redmi Smart Band Pro. This battery can run up to 14 days on causal usage, while the battery life can be extended up to 20-days in power savings mode. The Redmi Smart Band Pro has Bluetooth 5.0 support.

--The Redmi Smart Band Pro takes over the Redmi Smart Band. So let's quickly run through the specs of its predecessor. The Redmi Smart Band featured a bigger 2.74-inch TFT LCD panel, unlike the AMOLED panel on the new model. The display has a resolution of 120x220 pixels. Like the Redmi Smart Band Pro, it has 5 ATM water resistance. It is powered by a 130mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 14 days.

Redmi Smart Band Pro India launch

Redmi is yet to reveal any details around the Redmi Smart Band Pro. However, a recent leak suggests that a device may launch in the country soon. It is also said that Redmi Smart Band Pro could arrive alongside the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30.

Redmi Smart Band Pro India price

Although Redmi has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro in China, the pricing is not out yet. The original Redmi Band was launched at Rs 1,599 in India. So we expect a slight bump in the price of the Redmi Smart Band Pro considering the improvements over its predecessor.