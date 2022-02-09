Redmi Smart Band Pro launched: Key specs, features, and price in India

Redmi Smart Band Pro has made its way in India. The band takes over the original Redmi Band, launched in 2020.

The all-new Redmi Smart Band Pro will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The Redmi Smart Band Pro brings some major design and hardware upgrades. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with an always-on display and Auto-brightness feature. The device comes with health features like Heart rate monitoring. SPO2 tracking, sleep monitoring and women's health tracking.

It offers more than 110 sports modes and is 5ATM water-resistant. Thus, you can use it in a pool or during a shower. The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers up to 14 days of battery life in normal mode and up to 20 days in power saving mode. It also has features like camera control, music play, app notifications and more.

Here are the complete details of the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Key Specs and features

-- Redmi Smart Band Pro is the latest fitness band by the brand in India. The band sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194x368 pixels. It has a pixel density of 282ppi and a brightness of up to 450 nits. The band offers an always-on display and auto-brightness features.

-- The fitness band measures 42.05x24.45x 10.15 mm and weighs 15 grams. It is 5 ATM water-resistant. Hence, it can be used in a pool, in a shower or during rain. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is powered by an Apollo 3.5 processor. The device connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and supports systems running iOS 10 or Android 6 and later.

-- The band can track more than 110 workout activities, including treadmill, cycling, hiking, rowing and more. It brings health features like Heart rate monitoring. SPO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, women's health tracking and stress tracking.

-- The Redmi Smart Band Pro is powered by a 200mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life in normal mode and up to 20 days usage in power saving mode. It is equipped with a PPG heart-rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a six-axis sensor.

-- The band brings smartphone features like music playback, app notifications, call notifications, find my phone, unlock the phone, camera control and more.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: India price

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. However, users can get the device at Rs 3,499 for a limited period as part of an introductory offer. The fitness tracker will go on sale on February 14 and be available for purchase on the company's official website, Amazon and Mi Home stores.