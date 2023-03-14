Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch launched in India, priced at Rs 13,999: here is all you need to know

Redmi has launched the brand-new Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 in India today. Those who are planning to buy a new budget TV this year, have all the reasons to be excited. The 32-inch TV is Redmi's first smart TV in collaboration with Amazon and comes with Fire OS 7. The project has been in the works for several years and now that the new Redmi Fire TV has officially been launched, both companies are super excited to enhance their customer's entertainment experience. Read on to know about the price, availability, top specs, and everything else about Redmi's brand-new offering.

Talking about the launch, Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Product Head, Xiaomi India, said," Keeping true to our promise of "Innovation for Everyone", we at Xiaomi India are consistently aiming to reinvent consumers' Smart TV viewing experience. Through this collaboration with Amazon, we are excited to bring together the legacy and trust of the two powerhouses to our consumers. With its best-in-class display, sound performance, and Fire TV built-in, Redmi Smart Fire TV will surely elevate the consumer's viewing experience."

He further added, "With this addition to our portfolio, we hope to build the momentum of providing our consumers with the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative and affordable smart TV experiences, with the power of choice at their fingertips."

Anish Unnikrishnan, General Manager - Fire TV & Kindle, Amazon India, said "The Redmi Smart Fire TV offers a superior viewing experience that can be voice-controlled with Alexa to take the home entertainment experience several notches higher. We are excited to join forces with Xiaomi on this new journey and look forward to bringing new viewing experiences to Indian viewers. Whether it is live cricket matches, movies on demand, TV shows, or live news channels, customers can access their favourite content seamlessly. I can't wait for them to enjoy the best of audio and video specs from Xiaomi combined with the vast selection of content enabled by Fire TV in their homes."

Redmi Fire TV launched in India: Price and availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 is priced at Rs 13,999. However, for a limited time, the TV's effective price can be as low as Rs 11,999. It will be available on Amazon and Mi's websites for sale. The TV will be up for grabs from March 21,12 pm onwards, and customers can head over to their preferred store to get their hands on the newly launched TV. Don't forget to check out the various bank offers available on the website in order to get the TV for a special discount.

Redmi Fire TV launched in India: Top specs

Talking about the specifications, the TV runs on Fire OS and boasts of a High Definition-Ready (HD-Ready) display, powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology. Featuring 20W speakers, Dolby Audio™, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology, the television promises to offer complete entertainment at home.

The TV sports a metallic bezel-less design and has a sleek and elegant look overall, promising hours of immersive entertainment experience. Due to its partnership with Amazon, the all-new Redmi Fire TV comes with a built-in Alexa. The TV also supports dual-band WiFi along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Coming to the processor, the Redmi Smart Fire TV is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics.

The homepage of the TV has a Fire OS7 skin and gives the users a smart hub control to help them carry out various tasks seamlessly. Users will also be able to create different viewing profiles, and the watch history will be saved in each profile. The Redmi Smart Fire TV also integrates live TV from customers' DTH set-top-box on the home screen and allows them to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. The new television also supports Apple Airplay and Miracast.

Redmi has also changed the design of the remote that comes with the TV. The remote has a dedicated Alexa button so that users can give instructions to the TV and simplify their experience. All that a user needs to do is tell Alexa to change the channel, mute voice, switch to a particular OTT show, and it will be done. A mute button has also been added to the remote. Further, the remote also features dedicated quick launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music.