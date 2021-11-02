Redmi Smart TV at less than Rs 12,000 during Diwali sale is a deal you should not miss

Diwali sales on various e-commerce platforms are proving to be great savings for buyers of various electronics. One such deal is available on the budget smart television from the house of Xiaomi. Redmi Smart TV is available for a starting price of less than Rs 12,000 during the ongoing sales on Xiaomi and Amazon.

To recall, Redmi Smart TVs were launched in India a couple of months back in two display sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. At the time of launch, these smart TVs were priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. Now, Diwali with Mi sale on Xiaomi's online store, as well as the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, are offering the Smart TVs at a considerable upfront discount.

Along with these, buyers can avail of several bank offers to lower the prices of the Redmi TVs further. After all these offers are in place, a cumulative figure can get you the entry-level 32-inch Redmi Smart TV for as low as Rs 11,999. That is a saving of Rs 4,000 on the smart TV. Similarly, a saving of Rs 5,500 can be made on the 43-inch Redmi Smart TV.

A breakup of this saving shows an upfront discount of Rs 1,500 on the 32-inch Redmi Smart TV. Buyers can couple this with a Rs 1,500 discount being offered by both Amazon and Mi.com on prepaid purchases. In addition, there is a 10 per cent instant discount on the use of some bank cards, which tops at Rs 1,000. In total, buyers can save Rs 4,000 if they buy the 32-inch Redmi Smart TV during the Diwali sale.

Similarly, the 43-inch model sees an upfront discount of Rs 2,000. The Rs 1,500 discount can also be availed through the use of coupons on Amazon India or on prepaid purchases on Mi.com. The bank offer extends to a total of Rs 2,000 on the smart TV, effectively bringing its price down by Rs 5,500.

As for what you will get, the new entry-level Redmi Smart TV come with features like an HD-ready (1366x768 pixels) display and 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X. In addition, it gets 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers or earphones. The TV runs on Android 11 and comes with the new PatchWall 4.

Of course, there are no-cost EMI options and other finance schemes on the smart TVs. Thus, the ongoing deals are possibly the best time for those looking to get a new smart TV for their homes this Diwali.