Redmi Smart TV X 2022 launched with 4K, 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos support, price starts around Rs 31,000

Redmi has launched two new smart TVs in China as the upgraded models to its Redmi Smart TV X. Being called Redmi Smart TV X 2022, the new smart TVs by Redmi come with a 55-inch and a 65-inch 120Hz display and carry features specific to gaming and watching sports. For this, the Redmi smart TVs also received an official recommendation from the Xbox team in China.

Starting with their price, the 55-inch Redmi Smart TV X has been priced at CNY 2,699, around Rs 31,500. The 65-inch variant costs CNY 3,499 or about Rs 41,000. The smart TVs have only been launched in China as of now and will go on sale on October 31 in the country. Pre-bookings for the smart TVs are already open in the country. Details on their availability in other countries are yet sparse.

As for what is on offer, the new Redmi Smart TV X comes with an all-metal finish for the body as well as the base. Displays on the smart TVs come with a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution along with support for HDR and Dolby Vision. They feature a greyscale response time of 6.5ms and 94 percent P3 colour gamut coverage.

As mentioned above, the new Redmi smart TVs come with a 120Hz refresh rate and support MEMC, a frame interpolation technology that increases the number of frames in a video, giving you more clarity than the original quality video. Thanks to MEMC, the footage from a video or live TV can be converted to 120 fps (if not already) on the new Redmi TVs.

As highlighted by GSMArena, the two Redmi TVs support variable refresh rate (VRR) through FreeSync Premium, ideal for varying the power consumption of the TVs based on the type of video being played. They also support Auto Low Latency Mode which puts the TVs in a gaming mode with just 4 ms latency when a console or a PC is connected.

Redmi Smart TV X models are powered by a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor with four Cortex-A73 cores, and come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage onboard. The two smart TVs run MIUI for TV 3.0 and also support MediaTek's AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

For connectivity, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an AV port, an S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port and ATV/ DTMB. Audio is taken care of by four 12.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In addition, there are four microphones that support far-field voice, meaning they can detect voice commands from a distance for easy operation.