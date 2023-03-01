Redmi unveils 300W fast charging tech that can fully charge the phone under 5 minutes

Smartphone charging tech is getting ridiculous. Recently, Realme showcased 240W charging speed that fully charged a 4,600mAh battery in nine and a half minutes. Realme rival Xiaomi has also announced that its sub-brand Redmi is working on similar technology. However, to up the charging-speed game, the company is taking the charging speed to 300W to fully charge a 4,100mAh battery in under 5 minutes.

As spotted by Android Authority, Redmi showcased the charging tech in a video on the Chinese social media app Weibo. It used a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery to demonstrate the 300W charging tech. The phone was modified for this test as the original Note 12 Discovery Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery. It also supports a ridiculous charging speed.

The video highlights that the modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition obtained a 50 per cent charge in roughly 3 minutes and a full battery in around 5 minutes. The charging speed peaked at 290.6W, falling just short of 300W.

Redmi calls it the 300W Immortal Second Charger, which seems different from the 120W Hypercharge technology that is already available on some Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Interestingly, the original Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition carries a 4,300mAh battery with 210W wired fast charging support. The phone includes three 100W fast charging chips inside the handset to allow the phone to achieve a full charge in less than 10 minutes. The phone was launched in China in October 2022.

Fast charging is becoming mainstream, at least among Chinese smartphone makers. While Apple and Samsung smartphones have yet to see 65W charging, brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme are adding at least 80W charging to their mid-budget offerings. On premium phones priced above Rs 40,000, most phones are equipped with at least 100W charging, which can fully charge the phone (with a 4,500mAh battery) in 30 minutes.

As mentioned, Realme showcased 240W charging tech at MWC 2023. The ultra-fast charging tech is supported on the new Realme GT 3, which packs a 4,600mAh battery. Realme claims the device can attain full charge in nine and a half minutes, making it the fastest charging tech on a commercially available smartphone. The Realme GT 3's India launch details remain unclear, but the company has already teased its arrival in the country. On the other hand, Xiaomi has offered no clarity on whether the 300W fast charging will be available for any commercial model soon. It has also demonstrated some charging tech (such as Mi Air Charge), but that's yet to be available to general customers.