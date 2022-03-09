Redmi Watch 2 Lite with over 100 fitness modes, heart rate tracker launched for Rs 4,999

Xiaomi's latest launch event has introduced the much-awaited Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. Alongside, a new wearable named Redmi Watch 2 Lite also debuted under the Redmi brand. Priced at Rs 4,999, the smartwatch now comes as a budget option by Redmi for those wanting to stay connected on the go as well as keep track of their health.

For this, the Watch 2 Lite from Redmi comes with a host of health-monitoring features. Some highlights include more than 100 workout modes, blood Oxygen measurement, continuous stress monitoring as well as a heart rate tracker. To check out these and all the other features, here, we have a detailed look at what the new Redmi smartwatch has to offer.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite price and availability

Redmi Watch 2 Lite has been launched for Rs 4,999 in India. It will go on sale starting March 15 and will be available on both online and offline channels including the official Mi website, Amazon India website, Mi Home, Reliance Digital and other retail stores.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications

The new Watch 2 Lite follows the typical design and build that we have seen on the previous Redmi smartwatches. This means a large, squarish watch face with rounded corners, all of which is made of plastic. The watch strap is made of a TPU material, which serves as a replacement for hard plastic in various gadgets.

The good thing this time around is the host of colour options you can opt for. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available in a total of six colours, though note that the watch face will only have three different colours - Ivory, Black, and Blue. The rest of the colour choices are displayed on the watch strap - Pink, Olive and Brown, in addition to the three colours above. So, there are three options with all solid colours of - Ivory, Black, and Blue, and three options with mixed colours - an Ivory watch face with Olive and Pink strap each, and one model with Black watch face and Brown strap.

Other than the design, users will also be able to customise the watch face with over 100 watch faces on the 1.55-inch TFT touchscreen that comes with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. With the large screen, the dimensions of the watch face measure 41.2mm x 35.3mm across its length and width, and 10.7mm in thickness. Including the strap, the Watch 2 Lite weighs 35 grams, which should be quite lightweight for most smartwatch users.

In terms of functionality, Redmi says that the Watch 2 Lite will come with more than 100 fitness modes to track your exercise sessions and daily physical activities. These include a total of 17 professional modes and other, less mainstream options to choose from.

The watch also comes with SpO2 or Blood Oxygen saturation level measurement capability to further help you with health monitoring. Then there is 24-hour heart rate tracking, which can alert you when your heart rate drops rapidly or below the ideal levels. Other such features include stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, training modes for breathing and female health tracking with periodic reminders. Users can track all of this data on their smartphone using the Xiaomi Wear, Xiaomi Wear Lite app.

The Redmi smartwatch is backed by a 262mAh battery, with which Redmi claims a runtime of 10 days on typical usage and of 14 hours on continuous GPS sports mode. The watch comes with magnetic pins at the back of its face for magnetic charging. Connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.0, with support for smartphones using Android 6.0 or later, or iOS 10.0 or later.

There are some enhancements that Xiaomi highlighted on the smartwatch during the launch. The company says that the device comes with up to 5 ATM water resistance for use underwater and in the shower. It is also equipped with a high-precision GPS chip that supports the four major global positioning systems - GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS.