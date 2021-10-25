Redmi Watch 2 price surfaces before October 28 launch, to cost around Rs 4,700

Xiaomi is set to hold its launch event on October 28 wherein the company will introduce its all-new Redmi Note 11 series. Alongside, Redmi Watch 2 will also mark its debut as the next budget smartwatch by the company. Several details around the device have already surfaced on the Internet before its launch.

Some of these details have been shared by Xiaomi itself, in several teaser posters providing us a hint of what to expect. Other information we have been able to gather from various speculations and observations around the Redmi Watch 2 to date. A new one tells us the possible price at which the new Redmi smartwatch may mark its debut.

Poised to be the successor to the first Redmi Watch, the Redmi Watch 2 will likely be priced at 399 Yuan or about Rs 4,700. The price has been hinted at in a recent listing of the Redmi smartwatch on the JD.com app. The product has been listed as part of an upcoming sale on JD.com along with the mentioned price.

The listed price is in line with what the Redmi Watch currently retails for in India. Introduced in the country earlier this year, the Redmi Watch is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,999. As the Redmi Watch 2 is supposed to be its successor, it will likely be launched at a Rs 1,000 price hike than the original model, that is, if or when the new smartwatch makes its way to India.

Interestingly, the product listing is not the only bit of information we have about the device. Xiaomi has revealed some of its specifications in the build up to the launch. From what has been shared so far, we know that the Redmi Watch 2 will come with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, larger and better than the 1.4-inch LCD screen seen on the Redmi Watch.

A teaser image of the smartwatch shows a single button on the right side of the smartwatch that will act as the physical access point to its settings and menus. Overall, the new smartwatch from Redmi will sport a flat, squared off design, much like the Apple Watch Series 7.

As spotted by GizmoChina, the product page on JD.com also confirms earlier speculations on the colour variants of the Redmi Watch 2. The smartwatch will apparently come in a total of three colour options - Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory. More details are expected on the new Redmi smartwatch before its debut on October 28.