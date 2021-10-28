Redmi Watch 2 with AMOLED display, up to 12 days of battery life launched at roughly Rs 4,700

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 2 in its home country China at a launch event today that saw the debut of the new Redmi Note 11 series. Successor to the Redmi Watch which debuted in India earlier this year, the new Redmi Watch 2 comes with a larger display and new colour options.

The Redmi Watch 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 399, which roughly equates to Rs 4,700. Though Xiaomi has put up an introductory price on the new Redmi smartwatch of CNY 349, or around Rs 4,000.

The smartwatch will be available in a total of three colour options - Blue, White and Black. Earlier reports indicate that it is already up for pre-orders in China.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

The new Redmi Watch 2 comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display that sports a 320×360 pixels resolution and has been shaped much like the new Apple Watch. The squarish display also sports a flat-edge design with rounded corners and a single physical button on the right edge.

The smartwatch by Redmi is powered by an Apollo 3.5 chipset and comes with over 100 watch faces and 117 plus sports modes. The watch also sports several health features like blood oxygen saturation monitoring, heartbeat monitoring, sleep tracking and more. Redmi Watch 2 also comes with GPS and NFC support and is waterproof up to 5ATM.

Xiaomi promises a battery life of up to 12 days on the Redmi Watch 2. The device weighs 31 grams.