RedmiBook 15 specifications leak ahead of August 3 launch, price tipped to be under Rs 50,000

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be launching the first ever RedmiBook in India on August 3, 2021 and now some of its specifications have been leaked. Tipster Yogesh Brar has told 91Mobiles that the new RedmiBook will come with a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution and might be called RedmiBook 15. The laptop is expected to be available in Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options.

The processor has been matched with 8GB of RAM

The leak suggests that the upcoming RedmiBook will have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The laptop is also tipped to feature a webcam on the front. This will be an HD webcam. Interestingly, Xiaomi had ditched the webcam on its Mi Notebook laptops that were launched in the country last year. Instead, it was shipping a USB webcam with the machine.

Apart from this, the RedmiBook 15 is also expected to feature two 2W speakers, most probably in a stereo configuration. The connectivity options include USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack. The laptop is tipped to ship with a 65W charger.

The leak also suggests that the laptop will be priced under Rs 15,000 for the Indian market. However, the official pricing will be known during the launch event. The company has confirmed that the RedmiBook will be available to purchase in the Charcoal Grey colour option.

The same tipster has also confirmed that the 15-inch model might not be the only one Xiaomi will launch on August 3. You can also expect the company to launch a 14-inch model. Both these models should target the more affordable price points with Mi laptops already selling in the market.

Xiaomi had launched the first set of Mi Notebooks in India last year and this will be the first laptop under its Redmi series. The company has been teasing the new product on social media platforms for the past few days.