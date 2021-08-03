RedmiBook India launch today: Price, livestream, features, specifications and more

Xiaomi is set to introduce the first ever RedmiBook laptops in India this afternoon. The electronics maker had launched the Mi Notebooks last year and had recently announced the more affordable RedmiBook machines which seem to be targeting students and early working professionals. While Xiaomi has already confirmed few specifications of the upcoming laptop, others have been suggested through various tweets and rumours.

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the name of the new laptops, however, its teasers have confirmed that the new series will be called RedmiBook 15. Since the laptop is confirmed to have a 15-inch display, Xiaomi may even call it the RedmiBook. We are also expecting a second variant which can be more pocket-friendly keeping in mind students. While Xiaomi will reveal more during the launch event, here is what we know about RedmiBook price, features, specifications and other things.

RedmiBook India launch livestream

The RedmiBook laptops will be launched during an online event, just like other Xiaomi products of the recent times. The launch event is scheduled for 12 noon. RedmiBook India launch livestreaming will be available on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also check out the price and features of the new RedmiBook on India Today Tech after the launch.

RedmiBook price in India (expected)

As of now, we have absolutely no idea how much will the new RedmiBook cost but, going by the specifications teased by Xiaomi, we can expect the top-end model to be priced under Rs 50,000. The other reason to believe this is that Xiaomi is already selling the Mi laptops above that price point. It would be safe to assume that Xiaomi can launch another model of the RedmiBook which will be slightly more affordable than the standard variant.

RedmiBook features and specifications (expected)

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the new RedmiBook will come in a single Charcoal Grey colour option. This is just a name Xiaomi is using for the Silver colour option. The RedmiBook will come with Intel's 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 Tiger Lake processors. This will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Xiaomi has also confirmed through a social media post that the RedmiBook will have a battery life of about 10 hours. It may ship with a 65W charger.

The laptop is confirmed to have a 15.6-inch display. This is likely to be a Full HD display and unlike the Mi laptops of last year, the RedmiBook machines will also feature HD webcams on the front. The image teased by Xiaomi confirms the presence of bezels all around the screen.

The connectivity options on the upcoming RedmiBook are likely to include a dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack. The device will likely have two 2W stereo speakers onboard. The laptop is likely to run Windows 10, but users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 once the new version is released.