RedmiBook laptops teased for India launch, what we know so far

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi today launched its Redmi Note 10T smartphone in India. At the end of the launch event live stream on YouTube, Redmi teased its first laptop called RedmiBook, which is going to be launched in India.

At the end of the virtual launch event, Redmi teased the launch of various new products. This includes smartphones, Redmi Audio, power banks, Fitness, upcoming smart TVs, and right before the end, it spelt out the incomplete phrase "RedmiBoo," which refers to the brand's own lineup of notebook laptops. Unfortunately, this is the only piece of information the company has shared regarding their upcoming RedmiBook.

However, an exact launch of the device or its availability is not revealed at the moment. But since the company has started teasing its launch, the launch might happen soon in India.

This split-second teaser is all the information we have right now regarding the upcoming notebooks by Redmi. However, this does mean that the company is finally bringing its laptops to the region, which could be beneficial to the company as work from home or remote working along with online classes are still common amid the ongoing pandemic.

Furthermore, Redmi is expected to follow its value for money philosophy with its series of laptops as well. This could result in the laptop being priced quite competitively. Thus, benefiting the consumers who could get their hands on some capable hardware at affordable prices.

It was recently reported that Xiaomi is planning to launch two laptops in India. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15 are rebranded versions of RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 that were launched in China a few months back. However, the new teaser confirms that the laptops will be launched in India with their original monikers.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and an 88.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. A 56Whr battery pack is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop packs up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It runs on Windows 10 Home.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery claimed to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. It is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter. An 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor power it.