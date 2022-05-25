RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition 2022 launched, here are its price and specifications

Redmi's big event on Tuesday was not just about phones and the new fitness band. The company also announced the launch of a new laptop called the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition. As the name suggests, the new RedmiBook Pro 14 uses AMD's 6000H series processors, which were introduced earlier this year. These processors bring AMD's RDNA2 integrated GPU to the new RedmiBook Pro 14, making it capable of handling PlayStation 5-like graphics.

Redmi's new laptop is exclusive to China right now, which means customers in other regions will either have to wait or just forget about buying it if the company decides not to bring it to other markets. Xiaomi and Redmi are both gradually growing their laptop lineup in India, so there are chances for the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition to arrive here, but nothing is clear right now.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition 2022 price

The all-new RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition 2022 starts at CNY 4,499, which is roughly Rs 52,000. It is currently up for pre-booking on Xiaomi Youpin and other websites in China, but the sale will begin on May 31.