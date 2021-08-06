RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition first sale today: Price, features, offers and more

RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition will go on sale in India for the very first time on Friday afternoon. Both the laptops were launched earlier this week. These are first two RedmiBook laptops from Xiaomi in India. The company has already been selling laptops with the Mi branding in the country. The new RedmiBook laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and have up to 512GB SSD storage.

The RedmiBook Pro is designed for working professionals while the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is aimed at students learning remotely. Both the laptops have full HD displays, built-in webcams and preloaded Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2019. Xiaomi has also announced that both these laptops will be elgible for Windows 11 update, whenever that arrives.

RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition price in India

The RedmiBook Pro has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant in the country and is priced at Rs 49,999. It will be available in a single Charcoal Grey colour option. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition carries a price tag of Rs 41,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition offers

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition will go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The customers can get an additional discount of Rs 3,500 on the RedmiBook Pro if they make the purchase using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. A similar Rs 2,500 discount is applicable on the e-Learning Edition.

RedmiBook Pro specifications

The RedmiBook Pro comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, features a scissor-mechanism keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and a 100cm trackpad with support for Windows Precision Drivers and multi-touch inputs. It is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor with Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The connectivity options on this laptop include two USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 2.0, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. There is also an SD card reader. The RedmiBook Pro features two 2W speakers with DTS Audio to deliver a stereo sound experience. There is also a 720p webcam for video calls. Xiaomi claims that the RedmiBook Pro offers a 10-hour battery life.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition specifications

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition also features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and same 8GB of RAM. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition also carries stereo speakers along with DTS Audio. The connectivity options here include USB as well as HDMI ports. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.